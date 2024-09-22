LIVE: Man City v Arsenal – watch along with Football365

It’s the big one, Manchester City versus Arsenal, the battle between the Premier League title favourites… watch along with F365.

Given it’s still September, we can hardly sell this to you as a title decider. But it definitely feels big.

Probably more so for Arsenal. Before the north London derby, many pundits felt the Gunners could be choking on City’s dust if they didn’t take four points from Tottenham and City.

Three points at Spurs makes a point a more-than-satisfactory outcome for Arsenal today.

What does that mean for the game? Probably more of the same from the Gunners: keep it tight, play on the break and pray for set-pieces.

And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Especially when you’re so good at it.

Keeping City at bay, though, is a different proposition to nullifying Spurs. The onus is certainly on the hosts to take the game to a side looking for their first win at the Etihad in almost 10 years.

Follow the game live with us here, wade in and have your say, and stick around after for all the words from Dave Ticker in the form of 16 Conclusions.

