Man City v Chelsea: Back Reijnders to score in a comfortable City win

It’s nothing new for Chelsea to sack a manager – especially one that has delivered silverware in recent times.

So it was hardly a surprise to find out on New Year’s Day that the Blues had given Enzo Maresca his marching orders.

One win in seven and Maresca’s own mutterings about discontent behind the scenes were enough for the Chelsea hierarchy to act and, while a permanent replacement is sought, U21s head coach, Calum McFarlane, has been put in charge.

And what a way to start. A trip to the Etihad is a massive baptism of fire although at least he’ll be somewhat familiar with the surroundings having once been on the coaching staff at City’s academy.

While McFarlane has never been at the helm for a senior game, Pep Guardiola will be managing City for the 561st time.

The fire still burns bright though and no doubt Pep will be playing back the second-half chances City missed in the 0-0 draw at Sunderland on New Year’s Day – a result which left them four points behind leaders Arsenal.

How to watch Man City v Chelsea

Man City v Chelsea kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Sunday, January 4 at the Etihad Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

City welcomed back Jeremy Doku and Rodri against Sunderland, both playing the majority of the second half.

However, in the negative ledger, Savinho and Nico Gonzalez picked up knocks to join John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic on the treatment table.

Ryan Ait Nouri and Omar Marmoush are away at Afcon.

After dropping points at the Stadium of Light, Pep will likely look to field his strongest line-up here, so expect returns for Josko Gvardiol in defence and Tijjani Reijnders in midfield.

Man City expected line-up

(4-3-2-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

Chelsea team news

Predicting a stand-in manager’s first line-up isn’t easy although it makes sense to think that McFarlane won’t deviate too much from what Maresca would have done.

Skipper Reece James is likely to be recalled after coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth while left-back Marc Cucurella should be fit again.

In midfield, Moises Caicedo picked up his fifth yellow of the season in the Bournemouth match so misses out through suspension.

James could fill his spot in the midfield two, meaning Malo Gusto starts at right-back.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro.

Man City v Chelsea stats

– Man City are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W6 D2).

– Having won four consecutive away league games against Man City between 2005 and 2008, Chelsea have now won just three of their last 16 visits to the Etihad (D2 L11).

– Manchester City have only failed to score in one of their last 22 Premier League games against Chelsea.

– Chelsea have won their first league game in just one of the last nine calendar years (D6 L2).

– Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League home games, netting 3+ goals in seven of those including the last five in a row.

– Erling Haaland has scored 11 goals in eight Premier League home games for Man City this season, netting twice in five different games.

– This will be Pep Guardiola’s 31st meeting with Chelsea as a manager (W15 D7 L8), only facing Arsenal more often (33).

Man City v Chelsea predictions

Manchester City have won eight of their nine home Premier League games this season and have an excellent record against Chelsea.

If that wasn’t enough, Chelsea head north with the U21 manager in charge.

It only points to one thing and this could be a miserable afternoon for the men from Stamford Bridge.

City are not just winning at home, they’re winning well.

Seven of their last eight top-flight victories have been achieved by at least a two-goal margin so back City -1 on the handicaps at 6/4.

Tijjani Reijnders has scored in two of his last three starts and, widening the lens a little, in three of his last six.

Given that strike-rate, the Dutch midfielder is worth a punt to score anytime at 4/1.