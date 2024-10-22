‘Quite juicy’ Man City verdict timeline revealed after Benjamin Mendy launches £11.5m claim

Man City should find out if Benjamin Mendy’s £11.5m claim against the Premier League club has been successful in “two to four weeks”, according to finance expert Stefan Borson.

Former Man City defender Mendy launched a “multi-million-pound” claim against the club over unpaid wages.

The 29-year-old has cited “unauthorised deductions from wages” after he was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2021.

Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January, but the same jury could not reach a verdict on another count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

It saw a retrial and, in July, Mendy was found not guilty of one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape.

In August, the High Court heard Mendy was selling his house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

HM Revenue and Customs is seeking a bankruptcy order against the French left-back over a tax debt of nearly £800,000, a specialist judge was told.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Nick De Marco KC confirmed he is acting on behalf of Mendy, who now plays for French club Lorient.

It read: “Nick De Marco KC (instructed by Laffer Abogados (Madrid) is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal.”

Man City declined to comment on the matter but are understood to be bemused by the claim given that the player was unavailable to work throughout the stated period.

And finance expert Borson reckons Man City will hear the judgement in around “two to four weeks” and could be “quite juicy”.

Borson told Football Insider: “It’s very hard to say what the outcome will be here. The position seems to be that City stopped paying him once he was on bail.

“He went to prison and was on remand, wasn’t able to train – but was eventually found not guilty. You would think that if City didn’t want to pay him they would have to find him in breach of contract and formally dismiss him.

“But it doesn’t look like they did that and they kept him on, all the way through to the end of his contract – but didn’t pay him, which is weird.

“It was only a two-day hearing – and it’s very hard to know if Mendy will win or not. You would have thought that they would have settled in something like this, but clearly City think they are right.

“There is a lot of money at stake. It’s hard to say whether City will win. It’ll be an interesting judgement to read if it is not settled, and it could still be settled.

“But it looks like we’ll see that judgement, and I think it will be quite quick – maybe two to four weeks. We’ll see. The details will be quite juicy stuff if you’re interested in what players are paid, just from the factual side.”

