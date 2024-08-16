Man City get very encouraging answer on their ‘appeal’ to Real Madrid star, with Haaland exit helping

Rodrygo is interested in a move to Manchester City in the future

After talks with Rodrygo, Manchester City are reportedly aware that a move to the club ‘would appeal’ to him when he is to leave Real Madrid, and the exit of Erling Haaland could help.

Rodrygo is still just 23, but has become an important member of the Real Madrid side. In five seasons, the Brazilian winger has racked up more than 200 appearances, netting 54 goals and assisting another 41.

His role in Real’s successes – two Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in his career – has prompted some big sides to come calling. Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in signing the forward.

After losing Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, City are on the hunt for a replacement. According to Football Transfers, both Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo are on the list.

It’s said a ‘final decision’ on whether to go after the former is yet to be made.

But City have held some talks with Rodrygo, and it’s said that a move to the Etihad ‘would appeal to him’. But that move is to be down the line, as the report states there is an insistence that he is ‘happy’ at Real for now.

The report suggests that Real’s interest in Erling Haaland could see talks for Rodrygo opened up again in the future.

It is unclear if a replacement for Alvarez will be signed this summer, though with Oscar Bobb now injured, adding another attacker to the mix might be wise for defending champions City to ensure they can keep their crown.

They are shoring up their squad beyond new signings, too, with the report stating the Manchester outfit are ‘determined’ to see Ruben Dias extend his contract with the club – his current deal ends in 2027.

But they want to extend his stay until 2030, and increase his salary from £180,000 to £220,000 per week, in line with what midfield man Rodri earns.

Dias will also be given assurances on captaining the side in the future.

