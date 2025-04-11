Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Man City will welcome their bogey side, Crystal Palace, to the Etihad Stadium for a 12:30 kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Citizens and the Eagles have played out some thrillers in recent seasons, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park.

While City’s recent descent from their lofty peak has made it easier for anyone to beat them, Palace have been at it since Andros Townsend’s sensation strike helped sink them in 2018.

Having lost 13 of their 14 meetings with England’s dominant force at one stage, avoiding defeat in seven of the previous 14 is quite the turnaround.

It’s not like they’ve sat deep and hoped for the best, either, as Palace have positively taken the p*ss at times, scoring two or more goals in five of six trips to Manchester.

It’s hard to see past them having a go and causing problems on Saturday lunchtime.





Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction:

Long gone are the days when you can hang your hat on Man City winning matches at home. Now, when you see them at a price like 1/2, it’s safe to assume it’s just the bookmakers being lazy.

Despite that, advice like ‘Back Palace to beat City’ will still raise an eyebrow. It’s time to accept this isn’t a phase. It’s a rebuild, so Pep Guardiola’s side will be inconsistent.

Crystal Palace are on a sensational run of form, avoiding defeat in 16 of 19 Premier League matches while suffering one defeat in 14 away matches across all competitions.

If you couple that with their recent history of making life hard for City, it’s easy to talk yourselves into backing the visitors.

Another angle is for both teams to score. With plenty of attacking talent on show, and we’ve come to expect goals from this fixture.

Both teams have scored in four of five meetings, while Palace have found the net at least twice in five of six meetings at the Etihad.

Man City team news

We suspect Pep Guardiola may field the most obvious starting XI on Saturday, yet there’s always the chance that some wild idea came to him in a dream.

Matheus Nunes being deployed at right-back is one such idea, though Nico O’Reilly should be able to fend off Scott Carson to keep his spot at left-back.

The steel and experience of Mateo Kovacic was preferred for the 0-0 draw with Man City, but Nico Gonzalez should return to partner Ilkay Gundogan.

Kevin De Bruyne will be flanked by Savinho and Jeremy Doku, a dynamic pairing tasked with supporting striker Omar Marmoush.

Rodri, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Haaland are ruled out due to injury.

Man City expected line-up

Ederson – Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly – Gonzalez, Gundogan – Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku – Marmoush

Crystal Palace team news

Palace’s task will be made harder by the suspensions of Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah, both of whom were dismissed in a wild 2-1 win against rivals Brighton.

Another concern is the health of Maxence Lacroix, as the Eagles’ centre-back was precautionarily withdrawn as a concussion substitution last time out.

Joel Ward is likely to replace Guehi, but Oliver Glasner has a bigger problem to solve if Lacroix is unfit. Chris Richards’ potential return would help, otherwise, Ben Chilwell may be required on the left side of a back three.

Man City target Adam Wharton will have a chance to impress his suitors alongside Daichi Kamada in midfield.

Ismaila Sarr, Eberechie Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been terrorising teams recently, so they’ll continue in attack.

Crystal Palace expected line-up

Henderson – Lerma, Lacroix, Ward – Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell – Sarr, Eze – Mateta

Man City vs Crystal Palace: How to watch and listen

Man City vs Crystal Palace will be live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 at 1230 on Saturday, April 12. Radio coverage will be provided by BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio London.





Man City vs Crystal Palace stats:

– City and Palace drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture

– City have failed to win nine times at home this season.

– City have failed to win five of their previous eight league matches.

– Each team has avoided defeat in seven of the previous 14 meetings.

– Palace have scored two or more goals in five of six visits to the Etihad.

– Palace are unbeaten in 10 Premier League away matches.