Paul Merson makes Man City vs Tottenham prediction: ‘It wouldn’t shock me’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson would be surprised if Tottenham got “a result” against Man City in the big weekend clash in the Premier League.

The Citizens made a good start to the new Premier League season with seven wins from their opening nine Premier League matches.

However, they have lost their last two matches in the Premier League and their last four in all competitions in an unprecedented run of defeats under Pep Guardiola.

That has seen Man City drop five points behind leaders Liverpool after 11 matches and Guardiola, who signed a contract extension this week, will be looking to get back on track against Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs have had a poor start to the new Premier League season with their 2-1 defeat to relegation battlers Ipswich Town seeing them drop down to tenth in the table.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckons Man City will overcome Tottenham at the weekend but he wouldn’t be shocked to see Spurs pick up a result.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “If someone would have said to me at the start of the season that Manchester City would lose four games in a row, I would have said never in a million years! Yet, here we are. It doesn’t get any easier for them this weekend, Tottenham are a tough opponent.

“But then again, Tottenham are Spursy. Who would have thought they would get beat by Ipswich? Still, it wouldn’t shock me if Spurs get a result here, simply because Manchester City have not been Manchester City for a while now.

“Since the draw against Newcastle, barring the wins over Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague, City have not wiped the floor with anyone like we are used to seeing. I just can’t imagine them losing five in a row, that’s why I’m going for a City win here. But I can assure you it won’t be an easy win.

“Tottenham have history of getting results against City, it goes back a long time. I remember them getting a result under Harry Redknapp to qualify for Europe, thanks to a goal from Peter Crouch. So it’s a tricky game. There is no pressure on Tottenham this week and if they click, I think they have a chane. That’s why I say I wouldn’t be shocked if Spurs get a result.

“Manchester City not being their usual self is entirely down to Rodri’s absence and not because Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan aren’t firing. Rodri moves the ball quickly and that opens up space, City are missing that now. But I certainly think Gundogan looks nowhere near the player he was before, he is struggling. Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham.”