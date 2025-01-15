Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly decided on his next career step after confirming he wants to leave the club.

Walker, 34, has been at Man City since 2017 and enjoyed a long and successful spell at the club but he looks set to move on as confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss revealed in his press conference last week that Walker had informed him of his intentions to leave.

“Well, it’s not easy for me to say because he should say it but he’s not here. So, two days ago, Kyle [Walker] has asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career.”

While there were some murmurings of a move to the Saudi Pro League, the latest news from TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has since dispelled those rumours with Walker set to remain in Europe.

It’s said that City would be open to a six-month loan spell before then looking to offload him in the summer given his deal doesn’t expire until 2026.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Real Madrid could be a potential option for Walker. With the Spanish giants already linked heavily with a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are clearly in the market for a new right-back, given Dani Carvajal’s recent struggles with injury.

Outside of Spain, there are a trio of elite clubs in Europe keen on Walker as well. AC Milan, Inter and Bayern Munich have all enquired – but TBR claims that AC Milan is the ‘favourite’ to secure a deal.

Walker has been steadily phased out of the City line-up this season starting just once in the Champions League and just eight times in the league which is a far cry from the 30 league games he started last season.