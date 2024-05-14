According to reports, Manchester City have selected their preferred replacement for Kevin De Bruyne as his ‘future remains uncertain’.

The 32-year-old has been seriously hampered by injuries this season but has been sensational since returning to full fitness. He has six goals and 17 assists in his 23 appearances across all competitions.

De Bruyne to the Saudi Pro League?

The Belgium international is out of contract in 2025 so his long-term future at Man City is unclear amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

An exclusive report from Caught Offside claims Man City are ‘not guaranteed’ to offer De Bruyne a new contract as ‘Al Nassr, Al-Ittihad and several European clubs monitor his situation’.

If De Bruyne does not pen a new deal, it is claimed that this summer ‘would be the ideal time to sell the Belgian superstar’ with Saudi Pro League sides ‘prepared to offer around €60m/70m for the midfielder’.

Should De Bruyne leave, Man City ‘have their eyes on Florian Wirtz’ to ‘replace’ him following the Germany international’s breakout season with Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old has 18 goals and 19 assists for the Bundesliga champions across all competitions this season.

There are reportedly three sides battling Man City in the race to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

‘The Premier League club will find it difficult to lure the youngster away from Germany this summer. ‘According to sources, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid continue to monitor Wirtz. However, Bayer Leverkusen are not willing to sell the German star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but offers of €150m (£129m) may change their minds. ‘It is hard to see any club matching that asking price but Man City may do depending on the fee they can bring in from a De Bruyne transfer to Saudi Arabia.’

According to Football Insider, Another key Man City star may be on the move this summer as John Stones is ‘very unhappy’ at the Premier League club after ‘losing his starting role despite being fully fit and available’.

It is also noted that the England international is ‘considering his Man City future’ so his situation is ‘up in the air’.

‘He is considered a guaranteed starter at centre-back under Gareth Southgate for the Euros, but there are concerns that a longer spell out of City’s team could see him lose his place beyond this summer. ‘His future at the reigning Premier League champions is now up in the air, despite his current contract running until the summer of 2026.’

