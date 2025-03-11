Recent displays by Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Joao Neves have reportedly caught the eye of Manchester City scouts, and it’s believed both men would add to the quality of their side.

City have some of Europe’s most talented players in their squad. Indeed, they possess big names such as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

But they always want to improve, highlighted by the signing of Omar Marmoush in January, and other big names could follow.

Indeed, PSG pair Barcola and Neves are both said to be on City’s radar, per Esteemed Kompany. They state that the pair have recently caught the eye of scouts: Neves for his performance in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, and Barcola for a goal and an assist during a 4-1 victory over Rennes.

The report suggests both men would greatly improve Pep Guardiola’s side if they were to be signed. However, it’s also stated it is unlikely that Luis Enrique’s side would let them go.

Indeed, both men are vital members of the PSG squad, and ‘look to be key pillars’ for the future, with Barcola 22 years of age and Neves 20.

Barcola has played in all 25 Ligue 1 games so far this season, as well as all 11 Champions League games, and has 16 goals and 10 assists between those two competitions, including a goal and an assist against City.

Neves has missed four league games, but played every European tie, and has three goals and nine assists between those competitions from the midfield, also with a goal against City.

The pair have ‘undoubtedly impressed’ the Manchester outfit’s scouts, but there is no suggestion on how much it would cost if PSG were to let either of them go.

They cost a combined €105million (approx £89m) when they were signed by the French giants, and given their qualities and ages, it might cost a bomb for either of them to be sold any time soon.

