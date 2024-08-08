Man City want £94.5m Real Madrid star to replace Alvarez as Florentino Perez spies ‘dream’ swap chance

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo as a replacement for Julian Alvarez and that could open the door for Florentino Perez to make his ‘dream’ signing this summer.

Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay an initial fee of around £64m to sign Alvarez in a deal which could reach £82m with add-ons.

While a report has revealed two ‘real reasons’ why Alvarez has decided to ‘quit’ Man City, Fabrizio Romano provided details earlier this week on how they plan to replace him.

He said: “Man City will now look at options to replace Alvarez, for sure. It could be a striker, but I would not be surprised if they end up considering also wingers and maybe playing with a false nine when Erling Haaland will not be available.

“Talks are taking place internally to decide on the next move, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of those discussions.”

A report in Spain on Thursday claimed Pep Guardiola has picked out Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as his ‘chosen one’ to ‘replace’ Alvarez this summer.

This comes after the 26-year-old England international shone for Crystal Palace last season, grabbing 15 goal involvements in his 27 Premier League appearances.

The report claims Man City have ‘decided to act swiftly’ to replace Alvarez and Eze has been made their ‘top candidate at the request of Guardiola’.

A separate report from The Telegraph claimed Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another player on Man City’s radar.

‘It remains to be seen if Alvarez’s departure now forces the club into the market for reinforcements. The Wolves forward Pedro Neto is one of the players to have interested City. ‘They explored a deal for Bruno Guimaraes but were unwilling to meet Newcastle’s £100 million valuation. If City opt against bringing someone in, it could open the door for James McAtee, whom Guardiola has said will stay with the club next season.’

But now a Spanish outlet claims Rodrygo is also ‘on the agenda’ of City as Guardiola is a ‘great fan’ of the Brazilian, who claimed last year that City is “the best team in the world”, which predictably didn’t go down well in Madrid.

While Madrid would rather the 23-year-old stayed at the Bernabeu, his sale would offer president Florentino Perez the opportunity to make his ‘dream’ signing this summer. The report adds: