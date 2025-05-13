Tino Livramento is eyed as the replacement for Kyle Walker at Manchester City

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City want to sign a Newcastle star to replace one of their stalwarts for the Club World Cup and beyond.

There will be some big exits from the Etihad this summer. Two of the biggest names to leave will be Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, the pair racking up over 700 combined appearances for City.

While it’s been suggested there’s a chance De Bruyne could remain for the Club World Cup – though the competition runs just after his contract is up – it does not seem that will be the case with Walker.

According to transfer insider Romano, the right-back, currently on loan at AC Milan, will ‘100% leave the club, even if AC Milan won’t buy him’.

The insider states there is a four-man shortlist in the right-back position, which City will decide upon ‘ahead of the Club World Cup.’

If they won’t have Walker for it, they want a new man on the right flank, and it’s stated Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is one of the men under consideration at the moment.

The 22-year-old has played in all but one of Newcastle’s Premier League fixtures this season – missing one due to illness – and he has assisted once for the third-placed side.

Livramento has clearly more than held his own in a side who are outperforming City by a point this season, so could well be a good asset for them to sign.

The Newcastle man is the only right-back Romano actually names of the four said to be listed.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne, the other big exit from City this season alongside Walker, could be in line for a shock switch within the Premier League.

It has been reported that the elite playmaker is ‘tempted’ by an offer to join champions Liverpool. It’s suggested that move could guarantee his status as a Premier League player until his retirement.

If he is good enough to stay until he retires, that would rub City’s noses in it, as they’re seemingly getting rid as they don’t see him adding the value he has to this point in his career.

It is unclear where Walker might end up if Milan don’t decide to sign him at the end of his loan deal. Saudi Pro League opportunities have been suggested for both De Bruyne and Walker.

