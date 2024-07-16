Man City star ‘wants’ to leave for Real Madrid as Guardiola favourite drops transfer ‘bombshell’

Man City striker Erling Haaland wants to leave the Etihad Stadium for Real Madrid but the Citizens ‘have not sat back’, according to reports.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since he swapped Borussia Dortmund for Man City in the summer of 2022.

There are rumours that a release clause is active in Haaland’s contract that would allow him to leave for a certain price over the next couple of years.

The Norway international was in incredible form in his first season in the Premier League, scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competions.

Haaland was injured for much of December and January but Haaland has still managed to score an impressive 38 goals in 45 appearances last term.

The 23-year-old stoked rumours of a potential move in March by claiming that “you never know what the future brings” and insisted that his “focus” is not on a new contract at Man City.

And now reports in Spain claim Haaland has dropped a ‘bombshell’ on Man City this summer by making it clear that he ‘wants to sign for Real Madrid’.

The La Liga side are ‘looking to form a dream attacking trident alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, with Jude Bellingham as the brain in the attacking midfield.’

The report in Spain adds: ‘Manchester City, aware of their star’s desire to move to Madrid, have not sat back.

‘The English club are preparing a renewal offer that would include a significant salary increase, in an attempt to persuade the Norwegian to remain in the Premier League. This strategy aims to make Haaland feel valued and committed to City’s project, which continues to aspire to glory in all competitions.’

It is understood that the Real Madrid board ‘sees Haaland as the ideal striker to reinforce a squad that already has exceptional talents’ and ‘would not only be a coup in the transfer market, but also a declaration of intent’ by Florentino Perez.

It is acknowledged that his ‘fate is far from clear and the report continues: ‘The potential contract renewal with a significant increase in salary is a bold, but necessary, move to keep Haaland at the Etihad Stadium. Uncertainty over his future remains a hot topic, with both clubs prepared to fight to the end for the Norwegian striker.’

It seems almost impossible for Real Madrid to sign Haaland this summer after unveiling Mbappe at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

“It’s (an) incredible day for me,” Mbappe told the crowd as reported by Marca. “Since being a kid I dreamed about playing for Madrid and today I’m here. It means a lot to me.”