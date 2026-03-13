Manchester City have reportedly sent a ‘clear message’ that they ‘will only accept’ an ‘offer’ for Erling Haaland on one condition.

At the start of last year, Haaland penned a huge contract extension to commit himself to Man City until 2032, but this has not stopped him from being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Spanish media are unrelenting in their desire to have Haaland in La Liga and have been keen to engineer exit speculation throughout the striker’s spell at Man City.

Barcelona are known to be in the market for a new striker as they need to replace Robert Lewandowski, while Real Madrid may want Haaland so they can move Kylian Mbappe out wide.

And if Haaland eventually opts for a new challenge, his contract places Man City in an incredibly strong position in negotiations over a transfer fee.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Tottenham, Man United, Pep Guardiola, Kai Havertz



The latest information from Spain is that Man City is said to have ‘informed’ Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimienta, that they ‘will only accept one offer’ for the striker.

The aforementioned report explains:

‘At the Etihad, they consider the Norwegian striker to be the best number nine in world football and are unwilling to negotiate his transfer for a fee that doesn’t reflect that status. For this reason, the club’s message is clear: anyone wanting to sign Haaland will have to submit an offer exceeding €150 million. ‘City understands that the player is one of the club’s greatest sporting assets and that any deal would have to rank among the most significant in the history of English football. They cannot accept anything less.’

READ NEXT: Premier League 2000-minute men: Arsenal only fifth in bid for quadruple as Man Utd ‘hurting’



And to make matters worse for Real Madrid and Barcelona, a report from our pals at TEAMtalk insists Haaland is not even interested in leaving Man City at the moment.

The report notes that Haaland is ‘firmly on Real Madrid and Barcelona’s radar’, but he is currently ‘committed’ to Man City.

The report explains: ‘For now, the message from all sides is clear: Haaland remains fully committed to Manchester City, with his immediate focus on domestic success and the dream of leading Norway on the world stage.’

In a recent interview, Haaland’s agent insisted he is “very happy” at Man City, though they have “admiration” for Barcelona.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn’t been any contact whatsoever — with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona’s management, regarding potential transfer targets,” Pimienta said.

“Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he’s very happy at Manchester City. Everything is going very well for him, and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd handing £100m star to City as Romano update reveals four reasons for most likely outcome

