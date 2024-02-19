Man City are going to ‘do everything possible’ to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Kylian Mbappe ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season with widespread reports indicating that he has told Paris Saint-Germain that he will leave the Ligue 1 club when his deal expires.

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto gave details of Mbappe’s decision and insisted that the Frenchman has already “said yes” to Real Madrid.

Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “They’ve told me that Kylian Mbappe, when he communicated the decision to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he told him that it wasn’t a matter of money, but down to personal goals and trying to compete at the top level in another league and another environment. Basically, it’s about the sporting side of it and not the money.

“Mbappe has already said yes to Real Madrid, and there are just loose ends to tie up, he will sign for less money than he could have earned at Paris Saint-Germain. He communicated his decision to PSG on Tuesday, and he already has in mind where he will play next season, he has always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“If he didn’t fulfil that dream this year, it was almost impossible that it would happen, as he is a free agent this summer. It’s just a few small loose ends to tie up, it’s already decided, and he’s clear that it’s about the sporting side – PSG know he will earn less money than he would have with them.”

While there have been further reports over the weekend that Mbappe has ‘signed his contract’ with Real Madrid despite interest from Premier League trio Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

But Spanish publication Defensa Central (via Fichajes) claims that Man City ‘are preparing to overtake Real Madrid in the race’ for Mbappe with the Premier League club ‘determined to do everything possible to secure’ his signature.

It is even claimed that he ‘has not yet determined his next destination’ with Man City now ’emerging as a serious contender in the race to sign him’.

And Pep Guardiola has given the Citizens the green light to sign Mbappe as the Man City boss sees the PSG forward ‘as a key piece to continue dominating in Europe’.

Mbappe has had ‘contact with people’ from both Man City and Real Madrid and the Premier League are ‘willing to surpass Real Madrid’s offer to secure’ the signing.

Man City would make him ‘the highest-paid player in the squad’ and ‘are willing to offer him a significant signing bonus’ as they look to ‘steal’ the transfer.