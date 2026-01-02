Antoine Semenyo has been linked with Man City and Man Utd.

According to reports, Antoine Semenyo had an ‘agreement’ with Manchester United, but he decided to pull the plug on a move over a ‘lowball offer’.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, grabbing nine goals and three assists in his 18 appearances for Bournemouth.

The talented winger has been a key player for Bournemouth for a couple of years, but he has taken his performances to another level this term and has earned admiring glances from other clubs.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that every Big Six club have expressed their interest in signing Semenyo, with this competition and his £65m release clause making a January transfer inevitable.

Man City and Man Utd were said to be the leading contenders for his signature, but it has emerged that he has opted for a move to the Eithad and a deal is likely to be completed in the next few days.

On Thursday evening, a report claimed there had been a ‘breakthrough in negotiations’ between Man City and Bournemouth, who have now reached an ‘agreement’ over Semenyo.

This is a blow for Man Utd, who need to sign another quality option or two in attacking areas to provide extra competition.

United are currently overly reliant on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who signed instead of Semenyo in the summer.

A report from journalist Duncan Castles claims Man Utd actually had an ‘agreement’ with Semenyo over persoanl terms, but this deal fell through as the winger ‘took exception to’ a ‘lowball offer’.

“As we discussed in the podcast in September, Ruben Amorim met Semenyo in person to assess his character,” Castles said on the Transfers Podcast.

“United had agreed personal terms with the player only for Semenyo to discover that their salary offer to him was significantly less than what they’d given Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

“This allowed Bournemouth to persuade the player to sign a new contract with a release clause.”

Castles has also revealed when Semenyo is likely to complete his move from Bournemouth to Man City.

“I understand that Bournemouth expect to keep the player for the next two games,” Castles added.

“The clause is valid for the first 10 days of January only, and they’re running it to the end of the clause before allowing him to go to another club.”

He continued: “Pretty much all the top clubs in the Premier League have tried to exploit [Semenyo’s release clause].

“Manchester United came back in. Chelsea enquired. Liverpool looked at time. Tottenham made an offer and failed again because he decided Manchester City was the most attractive club to move to.”