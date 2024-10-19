Man City ‘willing to sell’ stalwart for just £15m as boyhood club learn chances of spectacular return

Manchester City are reportedly willing to see the back of Kyle Walker for just £15million in the summer, and Sheffield United have learned if they can land him.

Walker has racked up 308 appearances for City since debuting in 2017, following his move from Tottenham. He has since won six Premier League titles and a Champions League, among other honours.

This season, he has started just three games in the Premier League, despite being captain. And according to the Daily Star, City are not planning talks to extend his contract, which runs out in 2026.

In fact, reports suggest the Citizens are planning to go a step further and let Walker go for a measly fee. With just one year left on his contract by the summer, it’s said City are happy to sell him for just £15million, ensuring at least come money is recouped.

The report states that figure would be ideal for both City and interested Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. Interest from the Middle Eastern outfit is set to spell trouble for Sheffield United, too.

A return to Walker’s boyhood club has been mooted often, but the Star states that he would net a hugely lucrative £400,000 per week with Al-Ahli.

That is far more than the Blades could afford, and is in fact almost twice what Walker makes at City.

As such, a move back to Bramall Lane is seen as less likely than it has been at other points in the right-back’s career. It is suggested that Walker would find it difficult to turn down the massive pay day at this point in his career, at the age of 34.

