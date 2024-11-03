Top Real Madrid, Bayern target ‘chooses’ Man City as ‘next destination’ as Guardiola opts to ‘continue’

Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz has chosen to join Premier League side Man City in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a good start to the new season as they look to defend their Premier League crown after pipping Arsenal to the title on the final day of last season.

Man City won their fourth Premier League title in a row last term with Pep Guardiola already going down as one of the best managers the English top flight has ever seen.

Guardiola’s contract is up in the summer and there have been rumours that he could leave for a new challenge or a sabbatical.

The 115 charges hanging over Man City relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules have not helped clarity on Guardiola’s future.

There were some reports last week that Guardiola had made a decision to stay on as manager at the Etihad Stadium but there is still some uncertainty over his future.

Another report over the weekend claimed that Guardiola has demanded the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz in order to ‘continue’ as Man City boss beyond this season, amid concerns that Kevin de Bruyne will leave in the summer.

The Germany international was key part of Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side which won the Bundesliga last term and Wirtz has been in good form again this term with seven goals and one assist in 12 Bundesliga and Champions League matches.

And it now looks as if Guardiola will stay as Wirtz has apparently ‘chosen’ Man City as his ‘next destination’ with ‘many clubs are keeping a close eye on the German midfielder’.

Man City are said to be ‘winning the race for the young German talent’ and the Citizens are now ‘determined to make an offer in excess of €100m to take him to the Premier League’.

It is understood European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ‘have also shown interest, the player’s preference seems to lean towards the Premier League and Manchester City in particular’.

Wirtz claimed in the summer that he doesn’t have a timeline on when he could leave Bayer Leverkusen and potentially join one of the European heavyweights.

He told Kicker in the summer: “I don’t have a timetable, so I don’t even have an idea in my head as far as that’s concerned.

“I’m just really happy to be back playing football after the summer break. Right now I’m just trying to achieve my goals with the team. Then we’ll see what happens at some point – but I don’t have a timetable.”