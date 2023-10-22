Man City prepare to make major exit call with Guardiola concerns on the rise

Manchester City are reportedly concerned about the injury record of Kevin De Bruyne, and may not offer him a new contract when his current one expires as a result.

De Bruyne has long been one of City’s most important assets. In 358 games for them, he’s scored 96 times and provided 153 assists. Indeed, he’s cultivated a reputation as one of the best providers in the Premier League.

The Belgian is currently fourth on the league’s all-time assists list, on shy of Wayne Rooney’s 103.

While De Bruyne is a stellar performer when available, his availability is diminishing. Last season and the campaign prior, there were four times separate occasions when he missed one or more games through illness and injury.

The attacking-midfielder has played just 49 minutes this season, and is expected to be sidelined until the New Year.

That could have an impact on his future at Man City. Indeed, according to Football Insider, the Citizens might let his contract – which is up in 2025 – run down without offering him a new one.

It’s reported that there is ‘no urgency’ to sit down and discuss a new deal at the moment as a result of his injury, and while the ‘is likely to’ be a willingness to discuss one at some point, there are ‘concerns about the increasing number of injury problems’ De Bruyne suffers.

As such, if he doesn’t find himself on the pitch for a good chunk of his time left at the club, he might walk out the door in 2025.

He’ll be 34 when his contract runs out, and with injury problems already hindering his playing time, City will be concerned that that continues as he gets older.

With that being said, they’ll surely be very happy if he gets back to his usual self when he does get back on the pitch, and if he’s not impacted much for the rest of this season, there seems a good chance a contract is discussed at some point.

