Man Utd announce new Ten Hag deal in most minor show of faith from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik ten Hag has been handed a new deal by Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension at Manchester United until June 2026 on existing terms.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team decided to retain Ten Hag following the club’s end-of-season review and a further year has been tacked on to his existing deal, which was due to expire at the end of the coming season.

A show of faith…

Some may say it’s not the greatest show of faith from Ratcliffe and the new United hierarchy, which now comprises Omar Berrada as CEO, Jason Wilcox as technical director and Dan Ashworth as sporting director, but Ten Hag insists he’s happy with his 12-month extension.

Ten Hag said: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”

Ten Hag ‘reinforced record’

Ashworth, who was officially appointed as the club’s new sporting director this week, added: “With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

“While the club’s review of last season highlighted areas for improvement, it also reached a clear conclusion that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes.

“This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level; now we need to do it more consistently.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.”