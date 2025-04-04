Man United vs Man City prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United and Manchester City will contest the 196th Manchester Derby in front of the Sky TV cameras on Sunday, April 6.

This fixture has provided us with so many memorable moments over the years. Gary Neville snubbing Peter Schmeichel in the tunnel; a crazy ending that saw Michael Owen, the Liverpool legend, seal a dramatic 4-3 win for United; Wayne Rooney’s iconic overhead kick; Mario Balotelli setting City on their way during a 6-1 mauling, and ‘Where do you want your statue Vincent Kompany!?’

While Man City were plotting a quick escape from what’s now known as League One, Man United were about to win the first of a Premier League hat-trick.

It was also the year the Red Devils claimed the FA Cup and produced that memorable comeback in Europe, breaking Bayern Munich’s hearts in the dying seconds.

It’s remarkable to think that just 25 years later, United have spent years chasing their tail while the Citizens dominated English football in a way we’ve never seen before.

It’s as dramatic a shift as you’re likely to see, yet the momentum could just as easily swing back the other way should City be handed their backsides in court.





Man United vs Man City prediction:

Man City have dominated this fixture over the years, and the away side in this series has enjoyed the better of it, winning 10 of 18 matches.

On the other hand, the Red Devils are unbeaten in three meetings across all competitions, with City’s struggles suggesting the tide may be turning.

Ruben Amorim’s side beat City in December but have produced multiple performances that demonstrate they can get the better of them besides, such as the score draws with Arsenal in league and cup, plus their trip to Anfield.

City continue to hunt down the top five while targeting a Champions League place, though Erling Haaland’s injury causes a problem.

Pep Guardiola’s line-ups are tricky to predict at the best of times, so he may need to scratch around for the best attacking combinations to support Omar Marmoush.

There are reasons to believe the hosts can get a positive result in Sunday’s derby, so we’ll look for a nice price in the market to reflect that.

Goals are also likely, as both teams have scored in eight of nine meetings. There were three or more goals in seven of those matches.

Bruno Fernandes was deployed in an advanced role midweek, but we think he’ll drop back into midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte, giving him the time and freedom to start attacks and make runs from deep. He’s a tempting enough price in the shot-on-target market.

Man United team news

Harry Maguire’s return to fitness should allow Amorim to field a back three of Matthijs de Ligt, Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui on Sunday.

Injuries to Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven and Jonny Evans have left the United boss short at the back.

Casemiro partnered Manuel Ugarte as Bruno Fernandes was deployed further forward against Forest, but we can’t help but feel Fernandes’ work rate would be required further back against City.

Amorim has made no secret of his admiration for Mason Mount, so he could be handed a start to facilitate that midfield pairing.

Joshua Zirkzee was poor on Tuesday, so he may drop to the bench as Rasmus Hojlund reclaims a starting berth.

Man United expected line-up

Onana – Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire – Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu – Garnacho, Mount – Hojlund

Man City team news

Ederson returned to the starting line-up for City’s FA Cup win over Bournemouth and retained his place for the midweek visit of Leicester City.

Matheus Nunes seems to be the preferred option at right-back ahead of Rico Lewis, while Joskvo Gvardiol could continue at left-back with Pep opting to use Abdukodir Khusanov and Ruben Dias in the centre.

City are without John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake due to injury. Erling Haaland has recently joined that trio, plus Rodri, in the treatment room.

Nico Gonzalez could partner with Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield, but Mateo Kovacic is an option should Pep want extra steel in the midfield.

Marmoush added to his goal tally in the win over Leicester and will continue in place of City’s Norwegian goal-machine.

Man City expected line-up

Ederson – Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol – Kovacic, Gonzalez – Doku, De Bruyne, Savinho – Marmoush

Man United vs Man City: How to watch and listen

Man United vs Man City will be live on Sky Sports UHDR, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 16:30 on Sunday, April 6. There will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Man United vs Man City stats:

– Eight of nine meetings have seen both teams score, with seven of them producing over 2.5 goals.

– Man United were unbeaten in seven matches before losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

– The Red Devils are unbeaten in five matches at Old Trafford.

– It’s been five seasons since United recorded a league double over City.

– United have conceded in each of their last 12 matches at home.

– City have failed to win eight of their previous 11 on the road.

– City have conceded 15 goals in their last six away matches.

Ruben Amorim (Man United) quotes

To follow…

Pep Guardiola (Man City) quotes

To follow…

Man United vs Man City referee stats:

Leicester City fan John Brooks will take charge of a Manchester derby for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Brooks has officiated United on four occasions this campaign and City twice. It’s always been eventful when he’s at the whistle.

The Citizens beat Chelsea 3-1 under his watch but suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham in his other appointment.

United have also had mixed fortunes, beating Southampton 3-1 and Everton 4-0. However, they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace and 4-3 to Tottenham.

Brooks has avoided showing his red card in 24 contests across all competitions this season, though he has produced a high average of 5.35 yellow cards per 90 minutes.