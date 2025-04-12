Man United: Peter Schmeichel backs Matic with ‘never feel safe’ Onana verdict

Legendary goalkeeper and former Man United great Peter Schmeichel has weighed in on Andre Onana’s errors, saying “you never feel safe.”

If there’s one person who reserves the right to pass judgment on Man United goalkeepers, then it’s certainly the big man himself.

Schmeichel, now enjoying life as a football pundit and media personality, won 15 major trophies during his time at Old Trafford and is seen as the greatest ever goalkeeper to play for the club.

Focus on Onana only intensified in recent days as a war of words with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic overshadowed the fixture.

Schmeichel was understanding of Matic’s response when put on the spot, saying: “He didn’t prepare that. I think it felt a little bit insulted by a comment from an opponent player.

“Especially for a former Man United player who has done really well for the club, who probably still has an interest in the club.

“These days you’ve got to talk so much to the media… at some point you might just say something that comes a little bit different.”

Speaking to Ally McCoist on talkSPORT in the wake of United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon, Schmeichel also discussed Nemanja Matic’s comments, as well as the problems that Ruben Amorim will need to iron out this summer.

Of Onana’s mistakes, he said: “It’s a difficult one. I’m not going goalkeepers’ union here, but it’s a difficult one because some people are running across you.

“But I still think he should have dealt with it.

“The second one, again, I felt that he should have kept it. Yeah, it’s a hard shot, but it’s straight at him.”

While it’s impossible to glaze over just how bad the mistakes were, Schmeichel was also keen to consider the wider issues that Amorim is facing.

“Is he the problem? Is the defence the problem? Is the midfield? I think there are so many issues Ruben Amorim needs to sort out.

” I mean, I would be very uncomfortable with just pointing to one player”

Returning to the subject of Onana, he said: “But it’s not great to watch, I have to say that.

“You never feel safe. You never feel that, even going 2-1 up, that this is it.

“You always fear that the other team’s going to come back in the game, and they did, but a 2-2 away from home is not bad, and they’ve done well at Old Trafford in the Europa League.”