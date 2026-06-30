Matheus Cunha will never replace Vinicius Junior for Brazil – and is presumably going to fail at Man United too – because he is nice.

He needs to be much more like Julian Nagelsmann, who ‘snapped’ at a reporter while remaining absolutely calm.

But first, some curious Harry Kane stuff.

And now you wanna pretend that you’re a superstar

An interesting line from the Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope, whose apology to Jude Bellingham is still not forthcoming:

‘Kane does not have an ego in a traditional sense – he is the humblest of superstars – but he does not score the goals he does without a stubborn streak of high self-regard.’

It begs a few questions:

1) When was Hope made the arbiter of egotism? Congratulations on the appointment either way, fella.

2) Can ‘the humblest of superstars’ have ‘a stubborn streak of high self-regard’?

3) Can you ‘not have an ego in a traditional sense’ while having ‘a stubborn streak of high self-regard’?

Oh, and what makes Bellingham a ‘divisive soloist’, “poster boy for moodiness”, “brand ambassador for petulance” and “an angry young man”, while Kane is simply ‘the humblest of superstars’?

Timeless Klassik

In all fairness, this is a helpful and not at all weirdly condescending few sentences from Hope in explaining why moving to Barcelona might appeal to Kane:

‘But Bayern is not Barca and the Bundesliga is not LaLiga. Der Klassiker is not El Clasico. Der Klassiker is Bayern versus Dortmund, by the way.’

Cheers for that.

It is great fun to read in painstaking detail just how relatively tiny Bayern are to Barcelona, by the way. The latter probably are a bit more illustrious but dismissing the former as merely ‘stable’, ‘familiar’ and ‘logical’ in comparison to the ‘irresistible’ Nou Camp is a bit weird when Bayern went a) further in the Champions League last season and b) won more trophies.

Flash in Japan

Over to Matty Hewitt now, the Senior Sport Central Audience Writer for the Daily Mirror website, reporting on Brazil’s win over Japan:

‘It looked as though the Three Lions were going to be given a major boost after Japan took the lead in the first half, with the Canarinho at risk of exiting the competition.’

England lost to Japan three months ago; not sure you can call facing them ‘a major boost’ in those circumstances.

Hell, England have beaten Brazil more recently than they have Japan.

Pain in the class

The big story from that game for Jeremy Cross of the Daily Mirror website was this:

‘Matheus Cunha’s classy World Cup act can’t hide uncomfortable Brazil truth for Man Utd star’

And it is at this point that we learn for the very first time that ‘there is a general feeling’ and ‘awkward narrative’ surrounding Cunha: that ‘he lacks the grit to go with the guile needed to become a great footballer, instead of a good one’.

The bloke was once banned for removing an Ipswich security guard’s glasses during what can only possibly be described as A Fracas. Does anyone genuinely believe ‘he lacks the grit to go with the guile’?

And did anyone other than Cross see the Manchester United forward console Japan’s Ao Tanaka briefly before joining in with the celebrations, and think that just sums up the problem with Brazil: Matheus Cunha is simply too nice a person.

Then comes the damning final paragraph:

‘And when Neymar decides to call time on his international career and pass the baton to someone else, the chances are he will hand it to Vinicius Jr – not Cunha.’

Well, yeah. Don’t know if that has much to do with Cunha taking a minute to comfort a distraught fellow professional.

Julian scary

Germany were eliminated on penalties by Paraguay, with this the leading story from the MailOnline:

‘Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann snaps at female reporter’s questioning after being knocked out of the World Cup by Paraguay – as Jurgen Klopp eyes up his job’

There are a couple of things at play here. First, is it particularly necessary to call Lili Engels a ‘female reporter’? This is obviously soft, leftie, liberal, snowflake wokeism from Mediawatch but she is referred to only as a ‘reporter’ in the opening paragraph and throughout the rest of the story; it feels like the ‘female’ bit was only necessary because they wanted to put a picture of a young woman atop the website.

The first bit bleeds into the second, of course, because the implication is different if Julian Nagelsmann snaps at a female reporter, compared to if he snaps at a male reporter.

But what if he snaps at neither? Because here is the clip of an ‘infuriated’ Nagelsmann laying into his interviewer:

Du trägst die Verantwortung, versagst total, und bleibst einfach kalt lächelnd auf deinem warmen Stuhl sitzen.

So läuft ganz Deutschland mittlerweile. pic.twitter.com/6iaKKMspG8 — TheRealTom™ – Trusted Flagger (@tomdabassman) June 30, 2026

It’s a slightly tense exchange between two people doing their jobs, one of whom is under immense pressure after a quite public failure. If that is a snap, you fear for anyone at the Mail getting into any vaguely uncomfortable conversation.

The fix is in

‘FIFA take decision over investigating Algeria vs Austria clash following match fixing claims’ – Daily Mirror website.

It turns out FIFA ‘are not expected to investigate’ a ridiculous 3-3 draw in which both sides led and scored in stoppage time, probably because if that match was fixed it was a bloody brave way to go about it.