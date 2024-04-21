Man United survive huge Coventry scare to win on pens and set up FA Cup final repeat

Manchester United will face Manchester City in a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final but only after surviving a monumental scare against Championship club Coventry at Wembley.

United led 3-0 heading into the last 20 minutes thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes but were stunned by a comeback that saw Haji Wright score nervelessly from the penalty spot in added time to force extra-time after Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare had reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Coventry thought they had scored a dramatic winner in added time at the end of extra-time only for a VAR offside decision to cut the celebrations short. Casemiro missed the first penalty of the shootout to put United in trouble again, but misses from O’Hare and Ben Sheaf gave Rasmus Hojlund the chance to spare United’s blushes, which he duly took to secure a 4-2 win on penalties after one of the most extraordinary 3-3 draws in FA Cup history.

United now face local rivals Manchester City in the final – just as they did last season – after City narrowly beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday.

