Man United vs Wolves prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Comeback heroes Manchester United return to domestic action this Sunday as they welcome a hungry Wolves side to Old Trafford who are looking for a fifth straight victory.

Three goals in the final six minutes of extra time saw United return from the dead against Lyon and seal their spot in the Europa League semi-final.

It was a timely Easter resurrection from a United side that could still save their season with a European trophy.

Winning the Europa League would not only alleviate pressure from Ruben Amorim’s burdened shoulders, but it would also secure Champions League qualification – something United can no longer achieve via the Premier League route.

When it comes to their domestic campaign, the Red Devils have had an absolute stinker. Amorim’s men were thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle last weekend, which marked their 14th league loss – a result which equalled their record for the most Premier League defeats in a single season.

While United are down in the dumps, Wolves are on the crest of a wave. Vitor Pereira has overseen a four-match winning run which is something the club haven’t experienced since January 1972.

Something else they haven’t done in ages is a season double over Man United. Considering they beat the Red Devils 2-0 on Boxing Day, Wolves now have an opportunity to do their first double over their rivals since the 1979/80 season.





Man United vs Wolves prediction

Make no bones about it, the Premier League season for United is done. The Red Devils have nothing but pride to fight for, and considering Jim Ratcliffe’s incessant cost cutting, pride is hard to come by at Old Trafford these days.

Amorim and his men need to put all their Easter eggs into the Europa League basket as they try to rescue their season, win a trophy and secure Champions League qualification.

While the win over Lyon felt like a big turning point for the club, we expect United to return to their woeful ways in the league.

Wolves have serious momentum with four straight wins under their belt – including a 4-2 demolition of Tottenham last weekend.

The visitors will have no fear as they look to take advantage of a United side that has won just two of their last nine Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Bearing everything in mind, we’re backing Wolves to get the win and both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Man United team news

Amorim revealed he will rotate his starting XI, opting to go with a youthful United side for Sunday’s encounter with Wolves.

The manager has hinted that 18-year-old Ayden Heaven could be one of the youngsters who gets an opportunity on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof is also expected to return after sitting out the Lyon game due to ‘personal issues’. Noussair Mazraoui is also available after leaving Thursday’s game at half time.

In terms of the absentee list, United will be without Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer.

Man United expected line-up

Onana – Yoro, Lindelof, Shaw – Dalot, Eriksen, Ugarte, Amass – Fernandes, Garnarcho – Hojlund

Wolves team news

Wolves might be flying in the league, but they could be without as many as seven names for the trip to Old Trafford.

Enso Gonzalez, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leon Chiwome, Matt Doherty, Pedro Lima, Sasa Kalajdzic and Yerson Mosquera could all miss out as Wolves set sights on their fifth straight Premier League win.

Dangerman Matheus Cunha marked his return from suspension with a goal against Tottenham and Wolves will be hoping for more of that on Sunday.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is another man to watch after his impressive haul of five goals in four games.

Wolves expected line-up

Sa – Doherty, Agbadou, Gomes – Semedo, Andre, Gomes, Nouri – Munetsi, Cunha – Larsen

Man United vs Wolves: How to watch and listen

The match will not be televised over in the UK, however radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Viewing options are available outside of the British shores. For instance, Paramount+ will show the game over in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia.





Man United vs Wolves stats:

– Man United have lost just one of their last 13 home league games against Wolves

– Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-0 on Boxing Day, meaning they’re looking to complete their first league double over United since 1979/80

– Man United have won all four of their home league games played on Easter Sunday

– This will be Wolves’ first ever league match played on Easter Sunday

– Man United have lost 14 games this season, last losing more back in 1989/90 (16)

– Wolves have won their last four Premier League games, marking their best top-flight winning run since January 1972