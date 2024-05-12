Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal: Trossard goal v depleted Red Devils keeps Gunners in title race

Leandro Trossard’s 20th-minute goal against Manchester United was enough for Arsenal to be in with a chance of winning the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Arsenal were unchanged for the fourth game running as Erik ten Hag was forced to make several changes from Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot moved over to left-back to face up against Bukayo Saka having played on the right and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left in recent weeks.

Captain Bruno Fernandes remained absent as Scott McTominay came back in to the starting XI as Mason Mount missed out altogether.

Antony was dropped to the bench in favour of Amad Diallo, while Christian Eriksen dropped to the bench, with Sofyan Amrabat replacing him in midfield as Ten Hag sought more solidity in the middle.

Arsenal opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Kai Havertz was kept onside by Casemiro, playing the ball across to Leandro Trossard to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

The Gunners looked dangerous after scoring but Manchester United grew into the game nicely, enjoying plenty of the ball between the 30th minute and half-time.

Despite their possession, the Red Devils failed to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Arsenal did not react too well in the second half as United started where they left off.

Despite a nervy second half and conclusion to the game, Arsenal held on and will be in the title race on the final day of the season.

More to follow…

Read more: Arsenal news | Man Utd news | Bespoke Premier League tables