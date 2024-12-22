Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth: Amorim can’t halt Old Trafford mess as Iraola’s men run riot

Man Utd capitulated in the second half as Bournemouth inflicted another defeat on the Red Devils as their miserable season continues.

The Red Devils went behind when Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen opened the scoring with the Spain Under-21 international glancing a set-piece beyond Andre Onana and into the Man Utd net.

Noussair Mazraoui then gave away a nailed on penalty early in the second half by bringing down Justin Kluivert in the area.

Bournemouth forward Kluivert then stepped up to send Onana the wrong way to double the Cherries lead at Old Trafford on 61 minutes.

And Man Utd capitulated by conceding another just two minutes later with Dango Ouattara picking out Antoine Semenyo inside the Red Devils’ box and the Ghana international kept his composure to finish past Onana.

It is Ruben Amorim’s fourth defeat since taking charge of Man Utd in mid-November with the Red Devils remaining in 13th position in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have now lost seven of their 17 Premier League matches this season and only scored 21 goals with Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton the only clubs to score fewer this term.

