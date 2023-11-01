Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle: Woeful Red Devils knocked out of Carabao Cup in rematch of 22/23 final

Newcastle United got revenge for their last season’s final defeat by knocking Manchester United out of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup with an emphatic 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Casemiro made his return to the starting XI to partner Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount in midfield.

Erik ten Hag also handed Anthony Martial a rare start as Harry Maguire partnered Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence.

Lewis Hall started in midfield for the Magpies with Joelinton leading the line. Sean Longstaff captained the visitors on his 150th appearance for the club.

Matt Targett was forced off with an injury in the opening minutes and his replacement, Miguel Almiron, gave Newcastle the lead.

Tino Livramento raced up the pitch to slot Almiron through and the Paraguayan slotted the ball past Andre Onana.

Hall doubled the lead for Eddie Howe’s men, superbly volleying the ball in for his first senior goal.

United players were greeted with a chorus of boos when referee Simon Hooper blew for half-time with the score at 2-0.

The hosts started the second period well but Joe Willock put the result beyond doubt with a thunderous finish into the bottom corner.

More to follow…

