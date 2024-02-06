According to a finance expert, Manchester United “would solve” all of their Financial Fair Play issues if they sold Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

Rashford has been consistently linked with potential moves away from Man Utd over the past couple of seasons.

PSG were in for him before the 2022/23 campaign but he ended up sticking with Man Utd.

This decision initially paid off as Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League last season but his form has dipped since the start of this campaign.

It was claimed on deadline day that Arsenal were plotting a ‘sensational move’ for Rashford but this unsurprisingly did not end up happening.

Erik ten Hag was keen to recruit one or two new players in January but he was unable to do so as Man Utd were being impacted by their FFP issues.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has pointed out that Man Utd would “solve all issues” if they sanctioned Rashford’s move to Arsenal.

“If Marcus Rashford was sold, then it would solve all issues that Manchester United face in respect of Financial Fair Play,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“First of all, realistically, they’ll be looking for around about £100million plus in terms of a transfer fee. That would represent pure profit on their accounts as he’s an academy player.

“Secondly, he is costing the club around £15million a year in wages, so removing that would be beneficial to their wage bill.

“You put those two together, and it would mean they could become very competitive in the transfer market.“

Stan Collymore has also picked out Tottenham Hotspur as a potential destination for Rashford.

“For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him.

“Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

“Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again.”