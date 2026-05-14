Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

A new report has revealed which two midfielders are currently top of Manchester United’s “shortlist” for this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are being linked with every midfielder under the sun at the moment, with it common knowledge that they will bolster this department ahead of next season.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to follow Casemiro in leaving this summer, United are likely to sign at least two midfielders as they strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Man Utd could also sign a winger, striker and/or defender before next season, but they will prioritise a midfield overhaul and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that they have narrowed down their list of targets.

According to the Italian reporter, Man Utd currently have Atalanta star Ederson, valued at £39m and reportedly keen on the move, and Newcastle United standout Sandro Tonali, reportedly valued at £100m, at the top of their ‘shortlist’.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has also been mooted as another option for Man Utd, but Di Marzio believes Tonali and Ederson are more likely to join the Red Devils.

“It’s true that the situation is chaotic right now at Madrid, but we have to wait for the appointment of a new coach, and if Mourinho in this case, or Allegri want to keep him (Tchouameni) or not,” Di Marzio told AceOdds.com.

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“I don’t think United can have more than two big transfers this summer.

“I think that if they get Ederson, they need another one, and they are really thinking about Tonali.”

“It’s impossible for them…”

On why Ederson and Tonali are currently “ahead of” Tchouameni, Di Marzio added: “I don’t know if they will get Tonali, but if they get Ederson and Tonali, it’s impossible for them to sign Tchouameni, otherwise they have to spend a lot of money.

“But they want to sign midfielders for sure, and I think that Tonali and Ederson are ahead of Tchouaméni in the list and the possibilities for United’s future midfield.”

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Despite this, United legend Nicky Butt has explained why he thinks Tchouameni should be his former side’s leading target.

“I wouldn’t have any doubts bringing him in because of the fight,” Butt told Paddy Power.

“Unless someone really tells me something really bad that happened prior to the fight, it wouldn’t change my mind. I think it happens in every changing room.

“It’s certainly happened in the ones that I was in. I think there’s a lot of testosterone floating about a lot of egos floating around in changing rooms. Something gets said and it kicks off.

“It’s not the ideal thing that you want in a team, but I wouldn’t certainly wouldn’t be going around thinking, ‘I wouldn’t be going near him or touching him’, unless it comes out that he’s done something that’s really out of order.

“He’s still my main target for midfield. I think he’s powerful, aggressive, everything that Man United need in a midfielder.”

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