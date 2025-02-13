A new report claims Manchester United could be ‘tempted’ to sign two Premier League strikers on free transfers during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils require a huge overhaul as they are enduring a woeful season under Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024.

Man Utd are floundering in the bottom half of our Premier League form table after their limited funds prevented them from making wholesale changes to their squad in January.

The Premier League giants need to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for additions and £25m Patrick Dorgu was the only player they paid money to sign after Marcus Rashford and Antony left to join Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively on loan.

One of United’s priorities in the summer will be to sign a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are not doing enough to cement a place as Amorim’s first-choice forward.

Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen are among the pricey forwards linked with Man Utd, but their low budget could force them to look at cheaper alternatives.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy are due to become free agents in the summer and a report from The Athletic offered an insight into United’s possible ‘temptation’ to sign them after they snubbed Serhou Guirassy, who has 18 goals in 29 Dortmund appearances this season.

‘There were never any meaningful talks over Ivan Toney last summer despite his availability and his name being discussed internally. Toney, 28, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli for €40million. ‘Serhou Guirassy was an option for United in January 2024, but the club decided a €17.5million release clause was too much for a 27-year-old who had not hit such form before in his career.’

‘Given United’s financial position, there might be a temptation to look at the free agency market, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, and Jamie Vardy, 38, both out of contract in the summer. That, though, would go against the plan for youth.’

The same report has revealed three reasons why Gyokeres is ‘unlikely’ to sign for Man Utd.