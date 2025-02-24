Manchester United have predicted that they will make ‘150-200’ more ‘job cuts’ as part of their ‘transformation plan to strengthen finances’.

Significant changes have been made at Man Utd since co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a minority stake in the Premier League giants.

At the start of 2024, the INEOS supremo took control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as part of this deal. Since then, he has overhauled United‘s recruitment model and sanctioned a major cost-cutting programme.

Ratcliffe’s takeover was met with overwhelming positivity but he’s become a hugely unpopular figure at Old Trafford while taking desperate measures to cut costs.

The British billionaire has sanctioned mass redundancies, hiked ticket prices, cut Christmas benefits and payments to club legends.

The Red Devils are in a dire position in the Premier League table despite sitting second in our net spend table.

Man Utd need a major squad overhaul but could not make wholesale changes to their squad in January as Ratcliffe and Co. worked with a tight budget.

United hope that the ongoing cost cuts could raise funds and they have revealed their new ‘transformation plan’ in a new statement.

Regarding upcoming ‘job cuts’, the report explains.

‘Manchester United is to transform its corporate structure as part of a series of additional measures to improve the club’s financial sustainability and enhance operational efficiency. ‘The transformation plan aims to return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019. This will create a more solid financial platform from which the club can invest in men’s and women’s football success and improved infrastructure. ‘As part of these measures, the club anticipates that approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees. These would be in addition to the 250 roles removed last year.’

United chief executive Omar Berrada has confirmed their “two main priorities” when explaining their latest statement on cost cuts.

“We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams. We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club,” Berrada said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue. Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

“At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world class service to our valuable commercial partners.

“We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations.”