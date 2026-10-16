Man Utd receive 25 per cent boost in chances of JJ Gabriel snubbing Real Madrid to stay

Man Utd have a “30 per cent chance” of keeping talented youngster JJ Gabriel with Real Madrid likely to sign the attacker, according to reports.

The Red Devils were taken by surprise in September when Gabriel made a request to leave the club as soon as possible, with the 15-year-old looking to join a different club.

Gabriel has been talked about as one of the brightest prospects to perhaps ever come through the Man Utd academy, with the youngster scoring a hat-trick in just one half of football last month on his UEFA Youth League debut against FC Sabah Under-19s.

There have been various rumours of big clubs he could join with Barcelona reportedly leading the way early on before Real Madrid took over in the race.

And Romano recently gave Man Utd around a five per cent chance of hanging on to Gabriel with the likelihood that he leaves for a club in La Liga.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “[There is a] ninety-five per cent chance for Gabriel to go.

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“Probably to La Liga, as I always told you since September.

“Paris Saint-Germain also called, also Bayern called, so all these clubs [are making] contact with people close to the player, his family as well.

“But Real Madrid, Barcelona, these are the two clubs who keep talking on a regular basis with JJ Gabriel’s camp, trying to understand if they can make it (a deal) happen.

“This situation happening now with the first team (loss of form) is not helping to change the JJ Gabriel situation [for United].”

However, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks the chances of JJ Gabriel remaining at Man Utd are currently at “30 per cent”.

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Wyness told Football Insider: “I think it’s about a 30 per cent chance of him staying put and 70 per cent going to Real Madrid. I think it’s that far in their favour.

“I think too much has been said and too much has gone under the bridge. Man United either didn’t act appropriately; probably last year was the time to do it. They obviously haven’t made the window for his success, his match plan and his pathway very clear to him.

“Or at least if they have, and it’s not been satisfactory for the father. Now we know it’s difficult, and we discussed before that parents can be very, very hard.

“I’ve had very bad experiences with pushy parents who think they know everything, but they don’t really because they haven’t had the experience of handling it.

“I’ve had countless young players come through, and I’ve seen each of them develop in different ways. United are now talking about going legal. I mean, that’s ridiculous, and I think it would be the wrong way to go.”

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