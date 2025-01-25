Man Utd ‘reach’ £27m with signing ‘very close’ as Amorim drops ‘major hint’ with sanctioned exit

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘very close’ to signing Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu after Ruben Amorim dropped a ‘major hint’.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing as they have been focused on outgoings, but they are looking to sign Dorgu from Serie A outfit Lecce.

New head coach Amorim has experienced severe difficulties at Old Trafford since replacing Erik ten Hag as he’s implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

United’s squad is not fully equipped to cope with Amorim’s demands. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been used out of position as left wing-backs.

Amorim has not been able to rely on Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw amid their injury woes, so his priority is to sign a new left wing-back.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential options but 20-year-old Dorgu – who has four goal involvements in his 20 Serie A appearances this season – has emerged as their top target.

On Friday afternoon, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed the Red Devils have ‘made an offer to Lecce’.

‘Manchester United have tabled a €30million (£25.3m; $31.4m) bid for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu. ‘The Athletic reported on January 22 that the two clubs were €10m apart in negotiations for the Denmark international, who Lecce priced at €40m while United indicated a willingness to go to €30m. ‘United’s director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves met with Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino in Milan. ‘Figures at United are hopeful that a deal will be agreed and if one is, Dorgu would become the first senior arrival at Old Trafford under head coach Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has been keen to add reinforcements in the January window amid a run of form that has seen his side slip to just 10 points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.’

A report in Italy claims Man Utd have actually ‘reached’ 32 million euros (£27m) with their bid for Dorgu, who ‘has an agreement’ with the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, a Spanish outlet claims Antony’s imminent loan move to Real Betis is a ‘major hint’ that the defender is ‘very close’ to joining the Red Devils.

It’s claimed that Amorim would not let Antony leave unless a replacement is secured, even though the head coach has used the £86m flop as a right wing-back.

Regarding Antony, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided some details on his loan to Real Betis on Friday. He said: “Here we go confirmed: Antony travels to Sevilla tonight to join Real Betis from Man United!

“Green light after documents approved, loan move until June with NO buy-back clause; salary shared.”

He later added: “Antony has arrived in Spain tonight [Friday] and he will be in Sevilla in the morning [Saturday] for medical tests as a new Real Betis player.

“Loan move from United also includes penalty clauses in case he doesn’t play a certain number of games at Betis.”