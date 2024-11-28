Man Utd 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Amorim claims first Red Devils win as Hojlund shines

Rasmus Hojlund was the hero as Manchester United beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League in Ruben Amorim’s first match at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia returned to the starting XI for the first time in 550 days having struggled to recover from a knee injury.

New head coach Ruben Amorim also brought in Mason Mount, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte and Rasmus Hojlund for his Old Trafford bow.

It got off to the perfect start when Manchester United took the lead through Alejandro Garnacho inside a minute.

Garnacho was there to pounce onto a tap-in after Rasmus Hojlund’s pressing led to a horrendous error from Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Haikin in his own six-yard box.

The visitors reacted well as they looked to exploit Ruben Amorim’s three-at-the-back system down the flanks.

They equalised with an absolute peach from the edge of the box after 19 minutes when Sondre Fet pulled the ball pack for Hakon Evjen’s peach of a left foot, curling the ball into the top corner past a stranded Andre Onana.

Bodo stunned the Red Devils soon after when Philip Zinckernagel outpaced Malacia and stuck the ball through Onana’s legs to put the Norwegian side 2-1 up.

Hojlund got United level before the break with a superb volley from an equally as impressive Noussair Mazraoui assist.

It was the Dane’s first goal since the manic 3-3 draw at FC Porto on October 3 and it was an important strike on the brink of half-time.

Malacia was taken off at the break, which was likely decided before a ball was kicked.

Hojlund scored his second of the evening within five minutes of the restart after a lovely United move, very narrowly staying onside to score what turned out to be the winning goal.

Garnacho came very close to doubling the hosts’ lead minutes later when breaking through on goal but his shot was well saved by Haikin.

Mount, Antony and Martinez lasted just under an hour in their first start under Amorim, being replaced by Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Luke Shaw.

Onana was called into action outside his box, showing off his sweeper ‘keeper ability by tackling a Bodo attacker 25 yards from his goal.

His tackle kicked off a United counter attack, which ended by Garnacho hitting a good chance high and wide.

Onana was tested in the closing stages but United held on for Amorim to claim his first victory as head coach.

