Man Utd ‘put £30m on the table’ for England star as ‘betrayed’ Gyokeres prepares to go public

Man Utd have made an offer for an England international as Viktor Gyokeres’ future continues to be up in the air, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made one major signing so far this summer with Matheus Cunha joining from Premier League rivals Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m.

Man Utd are also hoping to sign Bryan Mbeumo with the Red Devils locked in talks to agree a fair fee with Brentford for the Cameroon international.

A new centre-forward remains one of their top transfer objectives with Sporting CP’s Gyokeres understood to be at the top of their list of targets.

However, the Sweden international is at the centre of a row over the Portuguese club’s apparent failure to honour a previous gentleman’s agreement that they would sell him if they received an offer of €60m+€10m this summer.

Portuguese publication Record insist that Gyokeres is now threatening to not return to training as he looks to secure a transfer after being left furious by comments from Sporting president Frederico Varandas.

On Sunday, Varandas claimed: “If you ask me today, there is a strong possibility that Viktor will leave. We have been keeping an eye on the market, I saw a player like Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, go to Arsenal for €65 million (£55m).

“I saw two players being sold in the Premier League – Matheus Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo – forwards who do not have the quality of Viktor, in my opinion, were sold for around €70m.

“We are talking about players who are 26 years old. So, given the demands we are making in relation to Viktor ‘s value, I believe he could leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world. Which I find hard to believe.

“I won’t say what the price we asked for. It was communicated to the agent. But I can guarantee that Viktor will not leave for €60+€10 million.”

The report adds that Gyokeres is now preparing to go public with his feelings unless the Sporting president sanctions his transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also gave an update on the situation on his YouTube channel, he said: “Very tense Sunday for Viktor Gyokeres [after Sporting president’s comments]. He spoke to the president directly and said he doesn’t want to play for Sporting anymore.

“He will not show up for training again. He wants the pact made one year ago to be respected. He has no intention to show up for work, no intention to change his relationship with Sporting.

“He feels betrayed, feels sad. It’s a big fightback from the player and his camp. It’s getting really tense between Sporting and Gyokeres.”

And now Man Utd could move on to different targets with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Red Devils have ‘put on the table a potentially very attractive offer: 30 million euros fixed plus 5 million euros in variables (€35m [£30m] in total)’.

It is claimed that ‘initial contacts have already taken place between both clubs and the player’s entourage, and Old Trafford is optimistic about finalizing the deal in the coming days.’

Former Brentford striker Toney – who was recently played for England under new boss Thomas Tuchel – ‘would welcome a return to the Premier League’.