‘Victor Osimhen has signed for Manchester United next season’ according to reports in Turkey and the Red Devils could look to sell two players in a bid to raise his £63m transfer fee.

Osimhen has heavily linked with both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain last summer as he pushed from an exit from Napoli, but neither club was able to reach an agreement and the Nigeria international instead moved to Galatasaray on loan.

His stunning goalscoring exploits have continued in Turkey, with Osimhen racking up 29 goals along with six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

“There are always rumours about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here,” Osimhen said last week.

“Osimhen’s words do not mean that he will leave,” Galatasaray’s vice-president Ibrahim Hatipoglu responded. “He said that Galatasaray will always be in his heart even if he leaves in the worst-case scenario, but he did not say that he would leave. We want him to stay with us.”

But it’s widely reported that Galatasaray are unlikely to sign the 26-year-old permanently as he is attracting interest from several European giants ahead of this summer’s window.

A report earlier this month confirmed interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd with the prolific striker ‘favouring’ two potential moves.

‘A source has told ESPN that there is no option built into the agreement for Galatasaray to make the deal permanent and that Osimhen favours a move to England or Italian giants Juventus.’

Manchester United are scoring the market for a new striker this summer as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to have the required impact while leading the line this season.

And TEAMtalk claim both Red Devils forwards could be sold in order to raise funds new additions this summer; possible Osimhen, whose release clause from Napoli stands at €75m (£63m).

And Turkish outlet Sportz are even reporting that United have already reached an agreement with Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Turkish Journalist Serdar Ali Celikler said: “Victor Osimhen has signed with Manchester United next season.”

Red Devils hero Rio Ferdinand picked Osimhen out as one of two forwards he would sign if he was leading the United recruitment drive this summer.

He said: “Osimhen. And I know, sorry Napoli and Galatasaray, if I’m Man Utd, Osimhen comes to Man Utd next year, I’m making it happen,” Ferdinand claimed.

“Another one I’d go and buy is Cunha. He’s made it clear that he wants to leave, so I’d go and get Cunha.”