Manchester United have reportedly lodged a ‘formal offer’ for a Bundesliga ‘sensation’, while they have their eyes on Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

The Red Devils did not make a single signing during the winter transfer window, but they did spent around £230m on arrivals in the summer.

Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have each made a positive impact this season, though Man Utd still need to make signings in certain positions.

Man Utd’s form and performances have drastically improved under interim boss Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants’ midfield working much better with Kobbie Mainoo alongside Casemiro.

Casemiro is having a strong swansong at Old Trafford ahead of his exit upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, with one of Man Utd’s summer priorities to sign a replacement for the Brazilian.

Man Utd are linked with several potential options, including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

However, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are stepping up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach ‘sensation’ Rocco Reiz and have lodged a ‘formal offer’ worth 40 million euros (£34m).

The report claims Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested in the defensive midfielder, though Man Utd’s fiances gives them an advantage.

The report explains: ‘Interest in Rocco Reitz isn’t limited to England. Both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have inquired about his availability, aware of the German midfielder’s potential.

‘However, neither club seems willing, for now, to match the figures Manchester United is talking about.’

And The Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle United star Tonali, who is valued at £100m, is another midfield option for the Red Devils.

He is said to be ‘put high on their shortlist’ alongside Baleba, Anderson and Wharton.

Last week, Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, opened the door to the midfielder leaving Newcastle in the summer.

“Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League,” Riso told Tuttosport in Italy.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.

“There’s no preference. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.”