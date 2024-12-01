Man Utd 4-0 Everton: Rashford, Zirkzee doubles propel Amorim’s side above Aston Villa, Newcastle

Man Utd secured a comfortable victory in their first Premier League home game under Ruben Amorim as they beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils headed into the match against the Toffees having drawn their first Premier League match under Amorim last Sunday against newly-promoted Ipswich Town before coming from 2-1 down to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in a midweek Europa League tie.

And Rashford – who scored their only goal against the Tractor Boys – was at the double against Sean Dyche’s Everton side, while much-criticised Joshua Zirkzee got a brace of his own on a perfect afternoon at Old Trafford.

Against the run of play, Rashford opened the scoring for Man Utd on 34 minutes with the England international’s side-footed volley from the edge of the area deflected into his net by Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

And Zirkzee got his second goal of the season to make 2-0 before the interval with Bruno Fernandes squaring the ball to the Dutch international to finish inside the area after some good pressing from Amad Diallo.

Man Utd made it three almost immediately after half-time with Diallo slotting the ball through to Rashford, who fired the ball past Jordan Pickford in the Toffees net.

On 64 minutes, Everton defender James Tarkowski was caught in possession by Diallo, who drove towards goal before picking out the perfect pass to Zirkzee, who notched his second goal of the game.

The result pushes Man Utd up the Premier League table into 9th position with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Fulham all dropping below them in the standings.

