Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool: Red Devils stun rivals in FA Cup classic as Diallo caps off famous win with goal, red card

Amad Diallo won the game and was sent off for Manchester United after taking off his shirt in celebration

Amad Diallo sealed a dramatic Manchester United win over rivals Liverpool from the bench to ensure his side reached the FA Cup semi-finals in spectacular fashion in a 4-3 win before he was sent off for taking off his shirt.

All eyes were on Old Trafford as these great rivals met in a highly-anticipated clash that lived up to the hype on Sunday, swinging from one way to the other before a box-office conclusion.

Scott McTominay put United into an early lead, but Liverpool looked set to run amok after Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah scored late in the first half to put Jurgen Klopp’s men in control. Under pressure Erik ten Hag’s side offered little in response, but substitute Antony managed to level against the run of play in the 87th minute. Marcus Rashford blew a gilt-edged opportunity to win the quarter-final with the final kick of regulation time, with the roller-coaster ride continuing in extra time. Liverpool sub Harvey Elliott landed a 105th-minute body blow but, in front of United fan Tyson Fury, the hosts picked themselves off the canvas. Rashford drew United level in the 112th minute and Diallo scored on the break in added time at the end of extra time, shaking Old Trafford to its foundations. The 21-year-old was sent off after receiving a second booking for taking his shirt off during the ear-shattering celebrations on a day that seals the winger’s place in United folklore.

