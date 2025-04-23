Manchester United have identified their ‘ideal’ replacements for midfield duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, according to reports.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a miserable campaign which has seen Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag as manager but their poor performances and results continue under the Portuguese boss.

There remains hope of a trophy and possible Champions League football next season through Europa League glory as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final against Athletic Club, with the carrot of competing in Europe’s showcase competition huge for potential new recruits and for those tasked with rebuilding the squad thanks to the money they will receive as a result.

Amorim wants to put his own stamp on the squad having struggled to implement his philosophy and system having arrived in November, and while a new striker is thought to be a priority, midfielders will also be high on the agenda amid doubts over the futures of Eriksen and Casemiro.

Eriksen’s contract expires in the summer and the Denmark international admitted last month that he’s “prepared to find something new”.

“I haven’t thought about it that much,” Eriksen said when asked about his future. It’s the same principle as last time, the contract expires in the summer, so in my head, I’m prepared to find something new. I’m actually fine with that, whatever it is, it’s not something I’ve decided yet.”

Casemiro meanwhile has another year left on his deal come the end of the season but United hope to be fielding offers in order to get his £350,000 per week salary off their wage bill.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Amorim targets £169m in sales as six are axed to fund ‘big push’ in summer transfer window

👉 Rashford could ‘very well end up back’ at Man Utd as ‘huge issue’ complicates Amorim stance

👉 ‘Explosive’ star ‘loves’ Man Utd over Arsenal, Aston Villa as Red Devils ignore transfer ‘anomaly’

And Spanish outlet Fichajes claim United have ‘launched an ambitious reconstruction’ by identifying Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as the ‘ideal replacements’.

The report states:

‘The Old Trafford team sees in Wharton, of the Crystal Palace, an emerging jewel of English football. His growth has been meteoric this season, and his ability to recover balls and link lines makes him a very attractive piece for any team with European aspirations. However, his signing will not be easy, since several top-level clubs have already asked about him, raising his market value. ‘For his part, Bruno Guimarães has been one of the pillars of Newcastle since his arrival, and although his continuity seems assured by the ‘Magpies’, United has not ruled out moving if the opportunity opens up. His presence would provide quality and immediate leadership.’

United’s ‘roadmap is drawn’ as they look to ‘renew the heart of the team’ with the Premier League pair, though the report adds that ‘the difficulty lies in the cost and competition’.

It’s thought Palace want £70m for Wharton while Newcastle won’t listen to offers below £100m for Guimaraes, unless they fail to qualify for the Champions League, in which case his asking price could drop to just £60m.