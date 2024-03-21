Man Utd identify £40m star as ‘ideal’ Casemiro replacement as Wolves move hints at transfer

Manchester United consider Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes an ‘ideal’ addition to their squad this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks for a replacement for Casemiro.

Gomes moved to Wolves from Flamengo for £12m in January 2023 and has impressed sufficiently this season to be called up by Brazil ahead of their upcoming friendly against England at Wembley.

Fitting the Ratcliffe bill

The 23-year-old is also on the radars of Tottenham and Newcastle ahead of the summer, but having watched him ‘on several occasions this season’ United believe Gomes ‘fits the bill’ for their new era under Ratcliffe, according to Mirror.

The new co-owner wants an end to the policy of spending exorbitant fees on star names, with United set to adopt a policy of signing younger players with long-term value.

“The solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players,” said Ratcliffe. “They’ve done that over the last 10 years.”

Casemiro – signed for £70m from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 – was excellent in his debut season at Old Trafford, but has struggled this term, and is expected to be on the move when the transfer window opens, with Saudi Pro League sides said to be sniffing around.

Gomes fits the profile United want in a replacement and the report claims ‘his industry and ball-winning skills making him the ideal midfield partner for United and England rising star Kobbie Mainoo’.

Wolves identifying replacements

Wolves are said to be aware of the interest in Gomes and have reportedly begun the process of identifying a replacement, on the assumption that he will be on his way.

It’s not clear what Wolves’ asking price will be, but it was claimed in January that Spurs were preparing a £30m offer for the midfielder.

Wolves are under no pressure to sell though, and given the widespread interest will likely be requesting more than that from United, or whomever else to steal one of their prizes assets away from Molineux.

