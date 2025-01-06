Man Utd ‘prepare £41.5m bid’ for PL star as Red Devils ‘press’ for ‘solution’ to Amorim ‘affliction’

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £41.5m bid to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in January.

Mbeumo has been in stunning form for the Bees this season, scoring 13 goals in 20 Premier League appearances to put top teams on notice in the winter window.

He joined Brentford from French side Troyes for around £5million in 2019 and has been thrust into the limelight this term following Ivan Toney’s summer move to Al-Ahli.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with Mbeumo in recent months, but a report in Spain claims Manchester United are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to the punch.

It’s claimed the Red Devils are ‘willing to pay €50m (£41.5m)’ to sign Mbeumo in January with the Old Trafford bosses seeing the winger as ‘the solution to the offensive problems that have afflicted the team in the current campaign’.

READ MORE: Ten Manchester United moves for Ruben Amorim’s perfect January transfer window

Amorim’s side impressed in the 2-2 draw with league-leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but have scored just 23 goals in 20 games, with only Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich and Southampton scoring fewer.

Brentford ‘consider Mbuemo irreplaceable’ and are therefore ‘not fully convinced to accept the offer’ despite previous reports suggesting an offer of around £40m would be enough.

The report adds:

‘The next few weeks will be key to defining the future of the striker. While Brentford struggles to retain its figure, Manchester United will continue to press to close the transfer before the winter market closes. ‘Mbeumo, for his part, seems to be focused on maintaining his performance, aware that his great season could open the doors to one of the biggest clubs in European football.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 F36Skive: Missing Men: The last Man Utd XI to beat Liverpool at Anfield…

👉 Mediawatch: Manchester United exposed as Amorim and Neville ‘speak volumes’ while £97m pair show ‘true colours’

👉 I resent Manchester United for being ‘weak’ and ‘softer’ than at Ferguson’s peak

United are also looking at PSG star Randal Kolo Muani as a possible January addition in a bid to solve their attacking woes.

The 26-year-old was on the radar of English teams after he shone for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 23 goals in his 46 appearances.

PSG fended off competition from rivals to sign Kolo Muani, investing around £76m to sign the forward from the Bundesliga outfit.

His move to PSG has not gone to plan though, with the France international scoring just 11 goals in his 54 outings.

But his lack of goals and limited game time hasn’t put off big clubs looking to sign him in January.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed on Monday that Spurs and Manchester United are joined by Serie A giants Juventus as the three ‘leading contenders for one of the most high-profile players likely to move during the winter transfer window’, with PSG open to a loan move.

The report adds: