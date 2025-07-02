Man Utd put £43m ‘offer on the table’ for Champions League winner to ‘complement’ key Amorim star

Premier League side Man Utd have made an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made one major signing so far this summer in the form of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who signed from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m.

Man Utd are also firmly in the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with reports claiming that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for the Cameroon international.

A new centre-forward is also high up the priority list at Old Trafford with only four Premier League clubs scoring fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side in the season just gone.

But they are also looking to bring in a new midfielder and Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd is ‘clear that they need to strengthen their midfield’.

And now a €50m (£43m) ‘offer is on the table’ from Man Utd for PSG midfielder Ruiz with the Spain international coming off a brilliant season that saw him help the French side to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League glory.

The report adds: ‘His profile has caught the attention of the Red Devils’ sporting directors, who are looking for a player with range, vision, and striking power to complement Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.’

Man Utd believe Ruiz ‘could be the silent leader who breathes life into the team from midfield, providing balance and quality in key areas’ but the report admits that ‘it won’t be easy to convince PSG to part ways’ with the Spaniard.

It is not ruled out that Ruiz ‘will cautiously consider a possible exit’ and ‘everything will depend on PSG’s financial demands’ and Ruiz’s ‘willingness’.

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham seems concerned at the current state of the Red Devils’ attacking options and expects more additions.

When asked whether the arrivals of Cunha and Mbeumo will be enough, Sheringham said: “I think any more players that can enhance the squad, whether it be goal scorers, wingers or suppliers or whatever, if they’re going to enhance the squad, then bring them in. I mean, they need some big players to be able to accommodate what it is to play for Manchester United.

“It’s early in the summer transfer window. I’m expecting a lot more business at Old Trafford before the season starts in terms of players coming in and players coming out.”

Bruno Fernandes has snubbed interest from Saudi Arabia to stay at Old Trafford this summer and when asked if the Man Utd captain had made a mistake, Sheringham said: “I think it’s great that Fernandes wants to stay. He realises what a big club United are.

“United probably had that same thought, where they could have sold him to Saudi Arabia for 100 million or something like that, for a 30-year-old. They could have landed big money to really start recharging the batteries at United with new players.

“But good on Fernandes. He realises that United obviously aren’t at the top of their game at the moment, but they’re still one of the biggest football clubs around. You want to stay there for as long as you can.

“I really like Bruno. He’s head and shoulders the best player. You would much rather have a Manchester United team with him in it, then without him.”