Manchester United have added Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck to their transfer shortlist this summer to replace a centre-back who’s one of Wrexham’s ‘main targets’.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable season and sit 14th in the Premier League having won just ten of their 34 games in the top flight.

The Europa League title could be their saving grace as they prepare for their semi-final against Athletic Club on Thursday, with victory over the La Liga side setting up a final clash with either Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt.

Winning that competition would also grant them entry into the Champions League next season, which will be crucial both in attracting top players to join the club and in order to have the budget required to sign them.

Attack is thought to be a priority and Ruben Amorim is pushing INEOS to ‘go against their transfer strategy’ in order to sign Patrick Schick as an alternative to Ipswich’s Liam Delap, as the Portuguese boss targets a consistent source of goals amid the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Amorim is also looking to bolster his midfield options and United were given a boost in their bid to sign Eberechi Eze on Wednesday as they look to find replacements for Christian Eriksen, who announced his desire for “something new” last month, and Casemiro, whose £350,000 per week wages they’re desperate to have off the wage bill.

And now a report from CaughtOffside claims United have also joined Tottenham and West Ham as ‘the main transfer suitors’ for Bisseck, who impressed in Inter Milan’s 3-3 draw with Barcelona on Wednesday.

Bournemouth and Everton are also credited with interest in the 24-year-old, who has four years left to run on his current Inter deal, and is reportedly valued by the Serie A giants at €55m (£47m).

The Germany international is being considered by the Red Devils, and although the report states that ‘no contacts have started yet, nor have any offers been made’, it’s claimed Inter would ‘clear him to move on’ if their asking price is met.

He could be a replacement for one of Jonny Evans or Victor Lindelof, who both look set to leave Old Trafford when their contracts expire this summer.

And Evans could make a shock move to Wrexham, who secured a record-breaking third successive promotion at the weekend to make it into the Championship, just two years after the club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was playing in the National League.

The Sun claim Evans is one of Wrexham’s ‘main targets’ this summer, as manager Phil Parkinson revealed after their victory over Charlton that they’re eyeing “free transfers”.

He said: “We haven’t really spoken about anything. We’ve always got our eye on players who are free transfers and are going to be available.

“I think it’s interesting because the jump in salaries is incredible, mind-blowing. Even coming up to this level, the jump to get players of Championship quality is expensive.

“But obviously the next level, I don’t think people outside football quite realise.

“They think players in League One must be multi-millionaires, but the drop-off from what people read in the press about Premier League players is huge.

“That is a challenge but what we’ve always tried to do is make sure the culture in the club is right.

“No superstars, no egos in the dressing room, and we’ve got to try to get that balance right again, to make sure the right people come into the building.”