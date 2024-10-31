Man Utd: £4m Amorim roadblock surfaces as staff ‘decision’ provides clarity on Van Nistelrooy’s future

According to reports, incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has ‘decided’ who he wants to be part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils decided to sack former head coach Erik ten Hag on Monday. This followed their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim – who was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in the summer – swiftly emerged as the favourite to replace Ten Hag and the Sporting Lisbon boss is expected to take over at Old Trafford.

With Man Utd in talks with Sporting Lisbon over Amorim, Ruud van Nistelrooy has become interim boss and he had his first game on Wednesday night as the Premier League giants beat Leicester City 5-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

A report from The Times claims Sporting have informed Amorim that ‘they want him to take charge of their next three matches as they continue to play hardball over his future’.

It is also claimed that they have made a £4m demand for three members of his coaching team.

‘The Portuguese club are also demanding that United pay £4.1million to secure the services of the three members of Sporting’s backroom staff that Amorim wants to take with him to Old Trafford. He would like to take his assistant manager Adélio Cândido, assistant coach Carlos Fernandes and goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital with him to England. ‘Mindful of the damage that would cause, Sporting are believed to have said that they will only be released from their contracts if United pay another €5million. ‘Sporting are also reluctant to waive the 30-day notice period in Amorim’s contract. By keeping him at the club for the next couple of weeks, it will give them a chance to lay the groundwork for João Pereira, the coach of the B team, to take over the first team. ‘It is still expected that Amorim will become United’s next manager. The 39-year-old has privately told United that he is very keen to become Erik ten Hag’s successor and he has informed the Sporting hierarchy that he wishes to move to Old Trafford.’

‘That fact was recorded by the club officially on Tuesday when they notified the Portuguese stock exchange that United were ready to trigger the £8.3million release clause in his contract. ‘Although aware that Sporting have some big games coming up, including a Champions League tie against Manchester City on Tuesday, United wanted Amorim to take charge as quickly as possible, but it appears that unless the Sporting president Frederico Varandas softens his stance, they may have to wait until after the next international break before their new manager can take charge.’

A report from Football Insider meanwhile claims Amorim has ‘made his mind up’ on who he would like to work alongside at Man Utd.