Man Utd urged to splash £50m on England star who’s ‘better at passing’ than Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been urged to sign England international Adam Wharton, who is “better at passing” than Bruno Fernandes.

Wharton only moved to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February, but the £22m signing settled quickly at Selhurst Park and has caught the eye of some European heavyweights, including Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Reports suggest United are looking to add a midfielder to their ranks this summer to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield after Leny Yoro bowed to the Lille pressure and agreed to a £52m move to United.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has been heavily linked, but ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker has urged his former team to go after Wharton, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

“His range of passing is fantastic,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“He very rarely gives it away. He’s always positive with his passing as well. Very, very positive. I think he’s got a long range. His longer range of passing is good.

“Bruno’s is good, but I think he’s better. He doesn’t give the ball away as cheaply as Bruno.

“If you’re Crystal Palace unless someone comes in with a really, really stupid offer you’re not going to let him go. Especially the way they finished the season.

“The manager is going to want to try and keep that going because the way they finished the season was incredible. The football they were playing had gone to another level, so he’s going to want to keep that level going.

“But you have to say if someone does come in, I see them selling for £40m or £50m and after one season. I think every Crystal Palace fan will have to say that’s great business.

“How much of that can go back into building a team? You’re not going to go and get another one like him, but you could go out and get someone different who has the same impact. And that’s the way a team like Crystal Palace will look at it.

“That’s the way I think they should look at it. You’re never going to replace him like that because it’s amazing how he stayed in the Championship for so long. And I’ve seen him play quite a few times.

“He’s made the forward step in Crystal Palace. Easily made the next step to be perfect. If he had gone to, say Man City or if he had gone maybe to Liverpool or anything like that he wouldn’t have. He wouldn’t have started as much because they wouldn’t play him.”