Manchester United have made a £55m offer for Bryan Mbeumo which is ‘some way below’ Brentford’s asking price for the forward.

The United chiefs are working hard to bolster Amorim’s ailing squad that finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to secure European football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha’s has completed his £62.5m move from Wolves, but there is far more work to do this summer amid rumours of several high-profile exits, with Alejandro Garnacho set to join Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in leaving the club.

It was claimed last month that United were planning to test Brentford’s resolve over Mbeumo by putting in a £50m bid for the winger, who got 20 goals and eight assists this season, with Brentford “open” to selling the 25-year-old, who is entering the last 12 months of his contract.

“If the right price — and that’s going to be expensive — is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank told Sky Sports when asked about Mbeumo’s future in May.

And after The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Monday that United were set to ‘open talks’ with Brentford, with Mbeumo ‘deciding he wants to join’ the Red Devils, the club chiefs have now made their opening bid.

Ornstein’s report states:

‘The proposal values Mbeumo at £45million plus £10m in add-ons, which is some way below the kind of fee it would take for Brentford to consider selling their Cameroon international forward. ‘But talks are ongoing as United work to reach an agreement for a player targeted by head coach Ruben Amorim to strengthen his attacking unit.’

It was previously claimed that the Bees want ‘in excess’ of £55million as they feel that Mbeumo is a ‘more proven’ Premier League player than Cunha, so a similar fee to what was paid for him – £62.5million – is seen as ‘realistic’.

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey did have some positive news for United though, claiming there’s “full confidence” in the deal and that there’s “already a broad agreement” between United and Mbeumo over his contract in a ‘major boost’.

“Man United have come in with their opening offer…it’s not enough,” Bailey exclusively told TBR Football.

“Brentford won’t take less than £60million – indeed they put him at least on par with Matheus Cunha at £62.5million, so United could very well need to go another £10million.

“However, the two clubs are talking – and I am told there is full confidence of the deal going through. The player’s camp is already in broad agreement over terms.”