Man Utd make £60m Arsenal-linked Prem star Erik ten Hag’s ‘number one target’ for January

According to reports, Manchester United have made Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi their ‘number one target’ for January.

Man Utd have endured some issues at centre-back this season as Lisandro Martinez has suffered a serious injury, while Raphael Varane is reportedly butting heads with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six Premier League games and centre-back duo Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof helped them keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday afternoon.

With Varane being linked with a move elsewhere ahead of January, Man Utd couple use the funds from this potential sale to recruit a new centre-back and they are being linked with several potential recruits.

Crystal Palace paid around £20m to sign Guehi from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2021 and he has already played just short of 100 games for Roy Hodgson’s side across all competitions.

Guehi’s form for Palace has earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and he’s being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

Arsenal are said to be interested in the £60m-rated defender but Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd have ‘made Guehi their number one target’. The report adds.

‘Man United are planning a January move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The centre-back, 23, is firmly on the radar of the Premier League giants ahead of the winter window. ‘A senior source has told Football Insider that Guehi is the “number one target” for United going into January. ‘The club are keeping close tabs on the England international and doing background checks. ‘Football Insider revealed last month (19 October) that Roy Hodgson’s side are preparing to gauge Guehi’s interest in a potential new deal. ‘Man United are on the hunt for centre-back reinforcements amid injury to 2022 signing Lisandro Martinez.’

Ex-Premier League attacker Gabby Agbonlahor recently mentioned Guehi as an ideal signing for Man Utd.

“Guehi is going to be expensive. Palace won’t want to break up that partnership with him and Andersen,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“But I like him. He’s starting for England, he’s getting caps. He’s strong, quick, good on the ball.

“But Man United have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market.

“Look at that defence. Varane isn’t the same, he looks like a 35-year-old. Casemiro isn’t the same. Martinez is injury-prone. Shaw is injury-prone. Malacia is too.

“United have got a real problem and they need to see that those players will keep letting Ten Hag down with their fitness.

“They need to move them on, and go out and spend money on players who can stay fit.”