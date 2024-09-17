Man Utd 7-0 Barnsley: Rashford, Garnacho shine as Ten Hag’s side demolish League One side

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen scored braces as Man Utd demolished Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, winning 7-0 at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag handed starts to Manuel Ugarte, Antony, Toby Collyer, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans as his Man Utd side hosted League One outfit Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Barnsley’s hopes of a huge cup upset were soon quashed as goals from Rashford, Antony (penalty) and Garnacho fired the Red Devils into a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Ten Hag rotated his side in the second half as they ran riot at Old Trafford. Rashford and Garnacho scored their second goals of the match before Eriksen netted a quickfire brace in the final ten minutes to make it 7-0.

More to follow…