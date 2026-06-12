According to reports, Manchester United could sign Matheus Fernandes from West Ham United in a cut-price transfer this summer.

The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market since the 2025/26 Premier League season ended, and they have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva.

Ederson’s move to Man Utd is expected to be formally announced at the start of next month, with the midfielder to cost around £38m.

And Ederson could be the first of three midfield signings for Man Utd this summer, with Michael Carrick‘s side also linked with plenty of other potential additions.

This includes Fernandes, who has emerged as a target after his breakout season for relegated West Ham in 2025/26.

And this situation developed on Friday, with it reported that the Red Devils are ‘set to beat Arsenal’ and others to sign Fernandes, who is ‘increasingly likely’ to finalise a move to Old Trafford this summer.

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A subsequent report claimed Fernandes is one of three leading targets for Man Utd, who are preparing to use the money they intended to use for Elliot Anderson on two alternative signings.

Now, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Fernandes has been identified as a ‘priority’ target for Man Utd this summer.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCL | Mateus Fernandes is now one of the priority targets for Manchester United.

‘ManUtd are aware of his personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front should a transfer agreement with West Ham be reached. #MUFC

‘ManUtd are preparing an offer, but nothing has been submitted to West Ham so far.’

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Man Utd could sign Matheus Fernandes for less than £85m this summer

Recent reports have suggested that Fernandes could cost as much as £85m this summer, but journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that West Ham ‘could accept’ an ‘offer’ worth £70m.

“Forest want that British record fee of £125 million. Man United won’t be in contention to match those figures,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“The deal for Ederson is pretty much agreed, and then obviously they have got interest in the likes of Mateus Fernandes.

“His fee is expected to be a bit more reasonable, they could get it done at probably around £70m for that type of transfer target.

“So United have decided they’ve moved on from their interest in Elliot Anderson because they won’t meet that Forest asking price.”

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